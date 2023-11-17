Truck carrying LPG cylinder catches fire in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) A major tragedy was averted here in Poonch on Friday, when a blaze that engulfed an LPG cylinder carrying truck was put out by a quick-on-its-feet fire service department.

The truck that was carrying 20 LPG cylinders caught fire in the Surankote area and in no time was engulfed in it, official sources said.

The traffic on the road was stopped and tenders were rushed to the site by the fire and emergency service department.

It took the department around an hour to to douse the fire, officials said. PTI AB VN VN