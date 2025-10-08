Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire after collision on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire following a collision with another truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Tuesday night, police said.

The collision triggered multiple explosions as the gas cylinders began to burst, affecting nearby vehicles. Flames and explosions were visible and audible from several kilometers away.

Police officers and fire brigades have reached the site near Dudu area, and traffic on the highway has been halted. Further details are awaited. PTI SDA HIG HIG