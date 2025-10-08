Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire after collision on Jaipur-Ajmer highway

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire following a collision with another truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Tuesday night, police said.

The collision triggered multiple explosions as the gas cylinders began to burst, affecting nearby vehicles. Flames and explosions were visible and audible from several kilometres away.

Police officers and fire brigades have reached the site near the Dudu area, and traffic on the highway has been halted. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has asked the Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and MLA Kailash Verma to reach the spot to take stock of the situation. Jaipur District collector and other senior officers are also on their way.

Policemen from several police stations have been sent to the site.

In December last year, an LPG tanker collided with a truck near Bhankrota in Jaipur on the same highway, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the highway into an inferno, killing 19 people. PTI SDA HIG HIG