Truck carrying over 300 LPG cylinders catches fire in UP, multiple explosions trigger panic

Bareilly (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) A gas agency truck caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Monday afternoon, triggering a series of explosions in more than 300 LPG cylinders loaded on it, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but frightened villagers evacuated the area near the gas agency warehouse, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

He said the truck carrying more than 345 LPG cylinders, owned by Mahalaxmi Gas Agency, caught fire due to unidentified reasons near Rajau Parsapur village in Bithri Chainpur area.

The blaze led to successive explosions in the cylinders, creating panic in the surrounding villages, he said.

Upon receiving information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after about two-and-a-half hours of efforts, he added.

Locals said the explosions were heard up to three kilometers away, and cylinder fragments were found scattered in fields nearly half a kilometre from the site.