Truck carrying over 40 quintals of poppy husk intercepted in Haryana, 2 held

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) A truck carrying over 40 quintals of poppy husk was intercepted in Palwal on Friday by the state’s narcotics control bureau and two people were arrested, officials said.

The truck bearing Rajasthan registration number was intercepted at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway toll plaza, officials said.

The truck was found to be transporting a staggering 40.15 quintals of poppy husk, a banned narcotic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, with an estimated street value of approximately Rs 3 crore, they said.

The interception of this contraband-laden vehicle was the result of a well-coordinated effort by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) Rohtak unit, dedicated to curbing the illegal drug trade in the region, officials said.

The truck, which was en route from Chatra in Jharkhand, was destined for Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, they said.

An FIR has also been registered at Sadar Palwal police station. Two people, from Jodhpur, have also been apprehended, they said.

Their apprehension may lead to further revelations about the drug trafficking network and its operations, an official said. PTI SUN NB