Truck carrying wax catches fire, nobody injured

Gondia, Feb 28 (PTI) A truck carrying wax caught fire in a forest in Gondia district of Maharashtra on Friday afternoon, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but traffic on the Salekasa-Darekasa Road got disrupted for couple of hours.

"A truck carrying raw wax, used in manufacturing of soaps, caught fire in a forest area near Navatola village around 4 pm. The vehicle was going towards Gondia from Chhattisgarh when the blaze erupted. Someone on the road alerted the driver, due to which he got down in time," police inspector Bhushan Burade.

Fire fighters reached the spot and doused the flaen dousing the fire. But the truck as well as the wax it was carrying got damaged and the raw material was completely damaged. PTI COR NP