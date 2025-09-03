Truck catches fire after hitting live wire in Noida; helper dead, driver injured

Noida, Sep 3 (PTI) A truck caught fire after coming in contact with a live wire in Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Wednesday evening, leaving the helper dead and the driver severely injured, police said.

The incident occurred in the Bisrakh police station area when the truck touched the wire and caught fire due to the current, a police spokesperson said.

On being alerted, a fire brigade team reached the spot, cut power supply and doused the blaze.

The driver, Yatin from Aligarh, and helper Monu, a resident of Chhijarsi village in Noida, were rescued from the truck and taken to a nearby hospital, the spokesperson said.

Monu died during treatment, while Yatin is undergoing treatment, he added.

The truck has been removed and traffic was restored, police said.