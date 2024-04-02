Truck catches fire after hitting parapet wall in ghat section in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) A truck heading from Nashik to Mumbai caught fire after hitting a parapet wall in the Kasara Ghat section in Maharashtra's Thane district shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 12.45 am, an official said, adding the truck was completely destroyed.

The truck first hit the parapet wall on the ghat and was dangling off the structure. Its driver and cleaner immediately jumped out to safety, the official from Kasara police station said.

The vehicle later caught fire, he said.

After being alerted, the highway patrolling team and fire personnel rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused after about half-an-hour, he said.

It was not yet known what the truck was carrying. PTI COR GK