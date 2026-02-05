Truck catches fire, collides with motorbike in Thane; two injured

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) Two persons were injured after a truck caught fire and rammed into a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

The incident was reported at Retibandar in the Mumbra area at 9.10 pm on Wednesday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A fire broke out in a truck near an immersion ghat. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and it hit a motorcycle and injured its two riders, he said.

After being alerted, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze by 9.30 pm.

Both injured persons were immediately shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for medical treatment, the official said.

Search was on for the truck driver, he added. PTI COR GK