Truck catches fire inside tunnel in MP’s Rewa district; no injuries

Rewa (MP), Oct 24 (PTI) A truck caught fire while crossing Madhya Pradesh’s longest tunnel connecting Rewa with Sidhi districts on Thursday, triggering panic as plumes of smoke began rising from it, a police official said.

No casualty has been reported from the 2.28-km-long tunnel so far, the official said.

The tunnel is situated about 40 km from the Rewa district headquarters, the official said.

A fire brigade team rushed to the spot to douse the flames that erupted in the afternoon. Motorists inside the tunnel complained of breathing difficulties due to thick smoke, Mohania police post in-charge Sunil Pandey said. PTI COR MAS NR