Truck caught with 7 quintals of camel meat in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 22 (PTI) A joint team of the Cow Protection Team and the Cow Task Force caught a pickup truck with camel meat near Rajiv Chowk in the early hours of Thursday, said police.

The driver of the vehicle, which was found to have seven quintals of camel meat in it, was arrested, they said.

Police have intensified the search for other people involved in the smuggling, they added.

According to a complaint filed by one Chaman, a member of the State Cow Protection Team, they had received information that a pickup vehicle laden with camel meat was coming from Sohna towards Gurugram.

The Cow Task Force of police was tipped-off about the information and a barricade was set up near Rajiv Chowk around 4 am, said police.

As a pickup truck approached the barricade around morning, police waved it to stop, but the driver did not.

A chase ensued, and the team finally caught up with the vehicle and nabbed its driver, Shakir, a native of Salambha village in Nuh district.

An FIR was registered against Shakir under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 429 (mischief by maiming or killing cattle) of IPC at Sadar Police Station, said police.

During interrogation, Shakir told police that he was going to supply camel meat in Gurugram and had earlier also supplied it to many areas of Delhi and Gurugram, said a senior officer. PTI COR VN VN