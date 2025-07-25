Truck collides with stationary school bus in Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A truck hit a stationary school bus on Mathura Road here on Friday morning. Police said it was a minor collision and no injuries were reported in the incident.

There were no students in the Amity International School (Saket) bus and only a guard was boarding it when the truck made contact with it, they said.

"A dumper truck lightly touched the stationary school bus on Mathura Road. There were no school children inside the bus at the time of the incident," a Delhi Police statement read.

Police clarified that the collision was minor and no further action is being initiated as they have not received any complaint so far.