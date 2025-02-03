Truck crushes seven-year-old girl to death

Akola, Feb 3 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl riding pillion on a motorcycle was crushed to death under a truck in Akot city of Akola district, police said on Monday.

The truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind on Sunday night. He was arrested later, an official said.

The incident occurred on the Daryapur Road when Nidhi Jaiswal was travelling on the bike with her father, an official said.

The truck driver was arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and under the Motor Vehicle Act. PTI COR NSK