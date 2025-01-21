Truck dangles off Chambal Bridge after breaking railing; driver, helper escape unhurt

Etawah (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A 22-wheeler truck hung precariously over the edge of the Chambal River Bridge after breaking through the railing while trying to avoid a collision with a car on the Etawah-Gwalior Highway due to dense fog.

The driver and helper, who were trapped inside the truck's cabin, climbed out and jumped to safety onto the road. The accident disrupted traffic on the bridge, Badpura Station House Officer (SHO) Ganesh Shankar said.

The incident occurred around 7 am near the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh border in the Badpura police station area, according to officials.

The SHO said, "Due to low visibility caused by heavy fog, a car suddenly appeared in front of the truck. In an attempt to avoid hitting the car, the driver steered the truck sharply, causing it to crash through the railing and dangle off the bridge." The truck was heading toward Etawah from the Bhind district, he said.

After receiving the information, personnel from the PNC toll and police arrived at the scene. With the help of a crane and a challenging rescue operation, the dangling truck was removed, and traffic on the Etawah-Gwalior Highway was restored, he added. PTI COR KIS NB NB