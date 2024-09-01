Truck driven by cattle smugglers rams into police station in UP

Deoria (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A truck driven by cattle smugglers rammed into a police station in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, damaging a number of motorcycles, a senior police official said.

No person was injured in the incident, the official added.

Police also said two accused, including the driver of the truck, have been arrested and they are being interrogated.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deependra Nath Chaudhary said that on Sunday morning a truck carrying cattle broke the nine-inch brick wall of the Rampur Karkhana police station and entered its premises.

Some motorcycles parked in the police station were damaged in the incident, police said.

Chaudhary added the incident took place at around 9.00 am, when the truck loaded with cattle from Deoria was travelling at a high speed through the Rampur Karkhana police station towards Kanchanpur intersection via the Baghauchghat police station (in Deoria).

Chaudhary said the truck was going to Bihar.

The ASP said a policeman had signalled the truck to stop for checking, but the driver panicked and hit the boundary wall of the police station and the truck stopped after hitting a tree at the police station.