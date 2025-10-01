Truck driver arrested for cargo theft at IGI Airport; iPhones seized

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A 36-year-old truck driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing iPhones from a consignment of the phones going to Dubai from the cargo area at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Sunil Kumar, a resident of Palam village, allegedly stole three iPhones from a shipment of 148 devices and offered one to a taxi driver after he and his accomplice failed to pay him for a trip, they said.

"Kumar, employed as a truck driver with a transport company operating at the airport, along with his associate Vicky alias Lala, stole a sealed package containing iPhone 15 while transporting cargo. His accomplice is currently absconding," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer said.

The case came to light after a freight-forwarding company reported the theft of three iPhones from a shipment of 148 devices sent to Dubai. The missing units were confirmed by the consignee, prompting a police investigation.

The DCP said one stolen iPhone was traced to a taxi driver in Haryana's Sonipat. "The driver told police that he was offered the device by two heavily-intoxicated passengers who failed to pay him for a trip from Rohtak to Delhi," the officer added.

He accepted the phone against a fare of Rs 5,000 and paid an additional Rs 15,000. Another device was found from Palam village.

Based on descriptions and surveillance, Kumar was identified and arrested on September 26. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The third missing iPhone was also found from his hideout in Palam.

Police said Kumar was involved in more than 10 cases of snatching and theft in the past. PTI SSJ RC