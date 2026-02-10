Truck driver arrested in Yamuna Expressway crash that killed six

Mathura (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested the container driver accused in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway that left six passengers dead and one seriously injured, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mant) Ashish Sharma said the accident occurred early Saturday morning when a bus travelling from Nangloi in Delhi to Rasulabad in Kanpur stopped on the expressway after passengers asked the driver to halt for urination.

A container truck allegedly rammed into the stationary bus, killing six passengers on the spot and leaving one grievously injured, he said.

Police had registered a case against the unidentified container driver, later identified as Dinesh, son of Rakesh, a resident of Firozabad district.

Sharma said the accused was arrested from Tehra Mor on Tuesday afternoon and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody and sent him to the district jail after completion of legal formalities.