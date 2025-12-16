Truck driver arrested with cannabis worth over Rs 80 lakh in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A truck driver was arrested here on Tuesday with cannabis worth over Rs 80 lakh, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shubham Agrawal said that during vehicle checking on National Highway 19 in the Gopiganj police station area, a container truck was stopped near a roadside eatery for inspection.

During the search, police recovered several sacks containing 3 quintals and 78 kg of cannabis from the truck. The seized contraband is valued at around Rs 81 lakh, the officer said.

The truck driver, Son Pal, has been arrested and a case has been registered against him and four others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Agrawal said.

During preliminary interrogation, Pal revealed that the cannabis was smuggled from Odisha by Salim and Chaman Khan, residents of Etah district. Half of the consignment was to be delivered to a person named Khalik in Bareilly, while the remaining half was for a person in Punjab, Agrawal said.

Pal further told police that he was promised Rs 1 lakh for safely transporting the consignment, the officer said. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV