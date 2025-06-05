Truck driver beaten to death by acquaintance in Ghaziabad, accused held

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old truck driver was allegedly beaten to death by an acquaintance after a fight broke out between the two while drinking alcohol here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Tuesday in Vasundhara Sector 13 area of Indirapuram area when Gendalal Patel alias Chavanni, hailing from Gunnaur in Madhya Pradesh had gone to visit a local tea stall owner Ranjit, they said.

A fight broke out between the two while drinking alcohol during which Ranjit allegedly attacked Gendalal with a stick and left him by the roadside.

Patel’s body was recovered on Wednesday morning, ssistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava said.

The officer said the post-mortem report revealed two fractures and multiple injuries, indicating a violent assault. Patel had reportedly been living separately from his wife for the past three years.

His relatives filed a complaint on Thursday afternoon, following which an FIR under relevant sections was registered against the accused, police added.