Truck driver, cleaner killed in accident in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A truck driver and cleaner were killed when their vehicle collided with another truck in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The driver of the second truck was injured in the accident in the Hardi police station area of the district and was admitted to a hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

"Two trucks collided head-on near Chalrighat area Tuesday night. A truck driver, Anwar (28), and cleaner, Mohammed Tahir (20), were killed in the accident. The driver of another truck, Majid Ali, was injured and has been admitted to hospital," the police officer said.

The accident led to a major traffic snarl in the area. PTI COR CDN SMN