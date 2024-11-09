Truck driver, cleaner shot dead in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A truck driver and his cleaner were shot dead Saturday on a highway in the Nagal Police Station area here, a police officer said.

Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan told PTI that a caller reported that a Punjab-registered truck was parked on a roadside with two people dead – one inside and the other outside the vehicle.

A police team responded to the call and found that the two had died of bullet wounds.

The truck driver was identified as Shoaib, 33, and the other person as his cleaner, Husain alias Chota, 35. They were found to have suffered three bullet wounds between them.

The truck which was on its way to Punjab with minerals was found parked on Lakhnaur bridge.

Shoaib was a native of Gangoh in Saharanpur, while Husain lived in Haridwar's Bhagwanpur.

The SSP said police are scanning the CCTV cameras for clues. PTI COR NAV VN VN VN