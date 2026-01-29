Truck driver found dead inside vehicle in UP's Saharanpur, suicide suspected

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A truck driver was found hanging inside his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide triggered by a domestic dispute, officials said on Thursday.

The SHO of Devband police station, Amar Pal Sharma, told PTI that the incident occurred in the early hours on Thursday.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the deceased, Sonu alias Abhay (35), a resident of Sheikhpura village, spoke to his family before taking the extreme step, allegedly owing to a domestic dispute, the officer said.

Sonu had come to Deoband to deliver a consignment of iron rods to an iron trader and had parked his truck in the Manglaur outpost area, the SHO said, adding that the body had been sent for an autopsy after informing Sonu's family members.