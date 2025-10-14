Truck driver from Bihar held for raping, murdering woman in J’khand’s Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Oct 14 (PTI) A truck driver from Bihar was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 39-year-old woman in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place on October 11 near Chaingada village under Bhadainagar police station limits, and the body of the woman was recovered near a state highway, they said.

Ramgarh SP Ajay Kumar said the accused driver, hailing from Bihar’s Gaya district, was arrested from Khalari area in Ranchi.

Kumar said the deceased woman was reportedly waiting for a passenger vehicle near Chaingada village on October 11 to reach her village in Patratu block in Ramgarh district.

“A truck suddenly stopped near her and the driver offered her a seat in the vehicle. When she refused, he got out and allegedly forcibly took her to an isolated place near the Ramgarh-Patratu state highway, and raped the woman. He then strangled her to death, and fled,” the SP said.

Her husband lodged a complaint with the Bhadainagar police outpost on October 12, Kumar said.

A total of 15 police teams launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who was arrested on Monday, the officer said.

“During the interrogation, the driver confessed that he was addicted to watching porn videos,” the SP claimed.

