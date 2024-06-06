Truck driver gets double life imprisonment for raping WCL employee in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jun 6 (PTI) A court in Nagpur has sentenced a truck driver to double life imprisonment for raping a Western Coalfields Limited employee in 2018.

The woman, 24 years of age when the incident took place on August 14 that year, was raped by truck driver Mamlesh Chakravarti, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and his associate when they had come to ferry a consignment of coal from the WCL mine in Umrer here, as per police.

The woman was posted at the weigh bridge of the facility and was raped when she was going towards a toilet close by. She was attacked with a stone as well, resulting in severe injuries to the face and neck and is still undergoing treatment.

Judge GP Deshmukh sentenced Chakravarti to imprisonment for the remainder of natural life under sections 376(1),376(2)(j)(I) and (m) of Indian Penal Code and handed down another life sentence under section 307 for attempt to murder and also fined him Rs 5,000 each under the two sections, Additional Public Prosecutor and Assistant government pleader Rashmi Khaparde told PTI.

The victim was present during the pronouncement of judgement on Wednesday via video conferencing from a hospital in Durg in neighbouring Chhattisgarh where her surgery was planned on the same day, while her brother was present in court, Khaparde said.

Khaparde said the victim, in a phone conversation with her, said she was waiting for justice for the past six years and was now at peace after the court's judgement.

The court has directed WCL to give all support for her treatment and also asked police to see how safety of working women can be ensured better, Khaparde said. PTI CLS BNM