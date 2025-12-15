Truck driver held for attempting to kill mining inspector in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) A truck driver was arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to kill a mining inspector by ramming his vehicle into the official SUV during a checking drive against illegal transportation and mining here, police said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the incident took place in the Kokhraj police station area when Mining Inspector Shatrughan Singh and his team were conducting vehicle checks near the Rohi bridge.

When the team signalled a truck to stop, the driver rammed the truck into the inspector's SUV with an intention of killing him.

The mining inspector and his staff narrowly escaped unhurt, the SP said.

Following the incident, Kokhraj police intercepted the truck near a dhaba in the area and arrested the accused driver, identified as Suraj Kumar, a resident of Nawabganj police station area in Prayagraj district.

The truck has also been seized.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the basis of the mining inspector's complaint, and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.