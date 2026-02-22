Truck driver held for raping 15-year-old girl in 2022

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) A truck driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Thane district, a police official said.

Imran Subrati Khan alias Badal, who was evading arrest in the case since November 2022, was held by Crime Detection Unit 1 of Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police on February 20, he added.

"On November 7, 2022, he entered the house of the 15-year-old-girl and sexually assaulted her after using some spray on her. He then sexually exploited her repeatedly. He has been charged with rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.

The accused, a native of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, was held after his movements were tracked in Ahmedabad, Nashik, Thane, and Bhiwandi, the official added.

"He was arrested when he arrived at a e-commerce firm warehouse in Pise village in Bhiwandi. Further probe is being carried out by Bhayander police station," the official said. PTI COR BNM