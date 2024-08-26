Truck driver, helper die in accident with tanker in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) A truck driver and its cleaner were killed after the cabin of the truck caught fire following a collision with a milk tank container here on early Monday, police said.

The accident happened near Bagru area on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, when the tanker rammed into the truck, they said.

Police said that this led to fire breaking out in the truck's cabin where its driver and cleaner got stuck and died. The tanker's driver was injured in the accident, police said, adding that the deceased could not be identified yet.