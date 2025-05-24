Truck driver hung upside down, thrashed over suspicion of theft in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) A man was hung upside down with a rope from an earthmover in Beawar district and beaten over the suspicion of cement theft, police on Saturday said.

The incident was captured in a video, based on which a local history-sheeter was detailed, an officer said.

Sub-Inspector Naval Kishore, posted at Raipur Police Station (Beawar), said the video showed accused Tejpal Singh striking the man whose legs were tied to the bucket loader of the earthmover with a rope.

"Primary investigation reveals that Tejpal tortured his driver on suspicion of diesel and cement theft. Tejpal runs a factory and had sent the driver to Jaipur with a dumper loaded with cement nearly two and a half months ago," he said.

The SHO said the driver has not given any complaint and he is being contacted. PTI SDA VN VN