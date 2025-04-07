Truck driver injured in Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur, Apr 7 (PTI) A truck driver was injured after he stepped on a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon between Padamkot and Kutul villages where road construction work is underway, the official said.

"The truck was engaged in road construction work. When driver Santosh Poyam inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED, it went off, leaving him injured. He has been admitted to Narayanpur district hospital," the official said.

Naxalites often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks to target security personnel in interior pockets of Bastar region, which comprises seven districts. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in Bastar region, as per police.

On April 4, a 25-year-old man was killed and another injured in a pressure IED blast between Jadda and Markud villages in Narayanpur.

In January this year, one villager was killed and two others sustained injuries in a similar blast in Kurushnar village here.

On March 30, a 40-year-old tribal woman was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in neighbouring Bijapur district. PTI COR TKP BNM