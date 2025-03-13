Truck driver jailed for a year in 29-year-old case of rash driving killing one in UP

Muzaffaranagar (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) A truck driver on Thursday was sentenced to one year of imprisonment in a 29-year-old case of reckless driving that resulted in a fatality.

A local court convicted one Yashpal, 65, of rash and negligent driving, sentencing him to one year in jail.

Assistant Prosecution Officer Rahul Singh said, "Judicial Magistrate Kunwar Divyadarshi also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the accused, finding him guilty under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC." Singh told reporters that police had registered a case against Yashpal in 1996 following a complaint by the deceased Bijender's family. The complaint alleged that Bijender was crushed to death by Yashpal's speeding truck in the Khatauli police station area. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS