Truck driver killed after iron sheet falls on him at BHEL unit in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A truck driver died after an iron sheet fell on him at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) facility in Kamrauli area of Amethi district on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, Prahlad Yadav (34), a resident of Siswa village in Mehnagar police station area of Azamgarh district, was loading iron sheets at BHEL, Kamrauli, when the incident occurred.

An iron sheet being lifted by a hydra machine suddenly fell on him, causing severe injuries.

He was immediately rushed to the Jagdishpur Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared him dead.

Jagdishpur Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Yadav said the body has been sent for postmortem and legal formalities are underway. PTI COR KIS DV DV