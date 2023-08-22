Truck driver killed after speeding cab hits him

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A truck driver died on Tuesday after he was allegedly hit by a speeding cab while he was changing the tyre of his vehicle in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said. A PCR call was received regarding the accident around 5 am, they said.

Advertisment

"We found that the cab hit the truck from backside when the truck driver was changing a punctured tyre," a senior police officer said.

The injured was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The victim has been identified as Ram Prakash (35), a resident of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

Advertisment

A case under IPC sections of 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at the Fatehpur Beri Police Station, he said.

The accused Gopal Narayan Mishra (38), a resident of Palam Colony, has been arrested, the officer said.

The accused told police that he lost control of the vehicle after having dozed off, he added.

PTI NIT SRY SRY