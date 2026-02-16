Truck driver killed by wife’s lover in UP's Sultanpur; woman arrested

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A woman and her lover allegedly killed her 35-year-old truck driver husband in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Madanpur Paniyar village under the Lambhua police station limits. The accused woman, who fled with her children, has been arrested, and efforts are on to nab her lover, police said.

Sultanpur SP Charu Nigam, who inspected the crime scene, said police received a call from the victim's brother, who lives in Mumbai, claiming that Amit Singh (35) had been killed.

According to the officer, Deepak Singh, a truck driver working with Amit Singh, allegedly developed a relationship with the former’s wife, Shilpi Singh.

Apparently, the matter had been settled, and there was no immediate “dispute”. However, the two accused allegedly conspired to kill Amit.

According to police, Depak spent Shivratri (Sunday) at Amit's house.

On Monday morning, Deepak woke up Shipli before allegedly attacking Amit with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot. The woman fled with her children after the incident.

“Shilpi Singh has been arrested, and teams of the special operations group and surveillance units have been deployed to arrest Deepak Singh," the SP said.

The post-mortem will be conducted once the victim's brother arrives from Mumbai, police said. PTI COR KIS ARI