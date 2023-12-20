Truck driver killed in clash with cleaners; four held

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) Four persons have been nabbed for allegedly killing a 29-year-old truck driver near Kalmna market area in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Two others were seriously injured in the incident on Tuesday morning, an official said, adding that the clash was a fallout of an altercation between two groups of truck drivers and cleaners.

Shivraj alias Amit Azgar Shrichand Kumar and two others were attacked with iron rods, resulting in the death of Kumar, an official said.

An FIR was registered for murder and four suspects were nabbed, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK