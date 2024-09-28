Truck driver killed in road accident in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 28 (PTI) A truck driver was killed in a road accident near Shanidev temple at Lambloo in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday, police said.

The truck carrying bricks was on the way to Tarkwari via Lambloo when this mishap occurred as the vehicle went out of control while climbing the hill and fell into a ditch near Shanidev temple, they said.

The driver, who managed to jump out of the truck, sustained serious injuries and was declared dead by the doctors.

An eyewitness said that there was no oxygen available in the ambulance, which came for the injured truck driver and he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Hamirpur Police has registered a case of accident and further investigation is underway.

The truck driver is yet to be identified, police said.