Truck driver killed in road accident in Rajasthan’s Pali

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) A truck driver was killed on Wednesday after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle in Rajasthan’s Pali, police said.

The police have identified the driver as Aamir (35), a resident of Masuda, Ajmer.

According to police, Aamir lost control of his truck and it overturned on the roadside near Rampura killing him on the spot. The truck later caught fire.

Aamir apparently, died of a head injury. The exact cause is yet to ascertained, police said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI AG HIG HIG