Truck driver killed in road accident in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), March 5 (PTI) A truck driver was killed and another injured when their vehicles collided on Kasganj road near Nihalpur village in the Sikandrarau police station area here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 5:30 am when a truck carrying pulses, heading towards Kasganj, collided head-on with another approaching truck, they said.

The impact was so severe that both drivers were trapped in their cabins, police said.

While one driver Hariom Puri (30) died on the spot, another driver Vikas (33) suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the Community Health Center from where he was referred to Aligarh Medical College for advanced treatment, they said.

The police and administrative officials used cranes to clear the road and restored traffic flow.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, said Circle Officer (CO) Shyamveer Singh.