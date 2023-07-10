Truck driver robbed, abducted on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 10 (PTI) Armed robbers in a Bolero kidnapped a dumper driver at gunpoint and drove away with his truck loaded with stone crusher sand on Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said here on Monday.

The robber released the driver later on a roadside near Gurugram.

According to the complaint filed by Amritpal Singh, driver of the dumper from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a group of men abducted him at gunpoint on July 8 when he was on his way to Delhi in his truck loaded with stone crusher sand, police said.

A Bolero car intercepted Amritpal when he crossed the Old Rao Hotel near Kapdiwad, and was accused by one of its occupants of running over someone's leg, they said.

"The man said I had broken his brother's leg in an accident and asked me to get down. In the meantime, another man climbed inside the dumper. When I got down, the man said he would take me to a police station and forced me inside his car," Amritpal said in his complaint, according to police.

"Soon after a third man put a pistol to my temple. I heard them say two names – Shorab and Shahrukh – while talking," he said.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act at Bilaspur Police Station against unknown persons on Sunday and a search launched for them, police said. PTI COR VN VN