Truck driver shot at in Maharashtra's Jalna; cops suspect kin's role

Jalna (Maharashtra), Dec 11 (PTI) A 30-year-old truck driver was injured after three persons allegedly opened fire at him in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Wednesday.

Some relatives of the driver are suspected to be involved in the firing, which took place at around 10 pm on Tuesday following a financial dispute, they said.

The driver, Mohammed Rizwan, a resident of Mumbai, had stopped his scrap-laden truck at a roadside eatery near Nagewadi toll plaza when a car arrived there, a police official said.

Three persons came out of the car, allegedly fired three rounds at the driver, and then quickly fled in their vehicle, he said.

The driver received injuries to his hand and upper body parts.

He was immediately rushed to the district hospital for treatment and his condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Anant Kulkarni said the attackers were suspected to be relatives of the victim, and the shooting was the result of a financial dispute.

A probe was on into the incident, the police added. PTI COR GK