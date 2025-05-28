Truck driver shot dead, wife critical in firing at house in Outer Delhi area

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A 42-year-old truck driver was shot dead and his wife critically injured in firing at the couple's house in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok, while 40-year-old Rachna is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Both were fired upon at close range, police said.

Four people were involved in the attack, they said.

According to police, the couple's son, Sandeep, earlier lived with one Dinesh Chand alias Golu but had recently distanced himself from him.

On Wednesday, Golu along with three associates came to the house and opened fire. Sandeep was not at home at the time of the incident.

Police suspect the attack could be a fallout over a monetary dispute.

Several teams have been formed to nab the attackers. PTI BM VN VN