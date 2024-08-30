Truck driver who mowed down pavement dwellers in Shastri Park arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A 31-year-old truck driver was arrested for allegedly mowing down four men sleeping on a pavement in the Shastri Park area here, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Arjun from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, was absconding after the incident, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said that during interrogation, Arjun said he was not under the influence of alcohol as he is a teetotaller. He claimed that he dozed off while driving, Tirkey said.

The incident occurred at the Tarbuz market near the Shastri Park metro station around 4:30 am. The truck was approaching the Iron Bridge from Seelampur when it climbed the central verge and ran over five men sleeping on the footpath, leaving four dead.

A team of Delhi Police was sent to Arjun's native place in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur on Tuesday to get the lead on his whereabouts, the officer said.

Upon questioning the truck's owner Rahul Singh, police learnt that Arjun was employed by him five years ago, the officer said.

Investigation revealed that there were five pending challans against the truck and the last one was issued in December 2022, the police said. PTI ALK ALK MNK MNK