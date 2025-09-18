Truck driver who mowed down three, injured 10 in Indore may face action under NSA

Indore, Sep 18 (PTI) A 50-year-old truck driver accused of mowing down three pedestrians in Indore while being heavily drunk may face action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the busy Airport Road on Sunday night, leaving three persons dead and more than 10 injured, officials said.

Truck driver Gulsher (50), hailing from Dhar district, was arrested after the accident and has been remanded in police custody till September 21 by a local court.

"Gulsher has three prior criminal cases registered against him, including charges of molesting a woman, possession of illegal arms and unnatural offences with a mare. The Indore police may recommend NSA action to the Dhar district administration against him," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani said Gulsher was so inebriated that he had no idea which route he was driving on.

"He was supposed to deliver goods to the Polo Ground industrial area, but he turned the truck towards the crowded Airport Road. As soon as he hit the first vehicle, he thought the person inside had died. Panicking, he tried to flee with the truck. Since there was heavy traffic on Airport Road, he kept ramming vehicles. A traffic constable somehow managed to stop the truck and pulled him out," the DCP said.

Gulsher's aide Shankar Thakur has also been arrested and the owner of the commercial vehicle too may be booked, the official said.

Against a permissible blood alcohol limit of 30 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, medical tests put this figure for Gulsher at 200 milligrams, another official said.

He was booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 185 (drunken driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act, as per police.