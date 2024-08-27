Truck driver who mowed down three men in Delhi still on run, police search his home in UP

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A truck driver who allegedly killed three men sleeping on a footpath by running over his vehicle on them in northeast Delhi a day ago is yet to be arrested, police said on Tuesday.

A team was sent to his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur to know about his whereabouts, they added.

Three homeless people died after a canter truck ran over five men sleeping on a footpath in the Shastri Park area in the early hours of Monday, according to police.

The incident occurred at the Tarbuz market near the Shastri Park metro station around 4:30 am. The medium goods vehicle was approaching the Iron Bridge from Seelampur when it climbed the central verge and ran over the five men sleeping on the footpath.

The truck driver, who fled after leaving the vehicle on the spot, has been identified as Arjun, a police officer said on Tuesday.

A dedicated team of Delhi Police was sent to his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur to get the lead on his whereabouts, the officer said, adding that teams are conducting raids in other suspected locations.

Upon questioning the truck's owner Rahul Singh, the police learnt that Arjun was employed by him as a driver five years ago, the officer said.

Investigation revealed that there were five pending challans against the truck and the last one was issued in December, 2022, the police said.

The officer said that of the three men who died in the incident, two have been identified, while the two other injured are still recuperating in the hospital. PTI ALK RPA