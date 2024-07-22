Truck drivers stranded after landslide in Karnataka hold protests demanding passage

Bengaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) Truck drivers stranded for a week due to a landslide-induced road blockage on National Highway 66 in Uttara Kannada staged a protest on Monday, demanding immediate passage after the road was partially cleared.

A massive landslide in Shirur village that occurred on July 16 claiming the lives of seven people has caused significant distress for truck drivers and travellers, leaving the road impassable and many people stranded.

One side of the road has been partially cleared but authorities have not yet permitted the drivers to proceed.

Speaking to PTI, Mahesh Karandekar, leading a convoy of company trucks from Mangaluru to Karad in Maharashtra, said, "Truck drivers, frustrated after being stuck at the site for over a week, have resorted to protesting.

"Local associations and care centres have been providing food and water to the stranded drivers, but one whole week on the roadside is too much and we are at the end of our wits." He urged authorities to allow them (truck drivers) to move, especially those carrying perishable goods.

BJP MLA Siddu Savadi, who represents Terdal constituency, urged the government to come to the rescue of stranded truck drivers.

The MLA said he has received calls from truck drivers who are from his constituency seeking help on the issue. PTI CORR AMP AMP ANE