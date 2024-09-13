Truck falls into deep gorge in J-K's Doda, 2 dead

Jammu, Sept 13 (PTI) Two people were killed on Friday, when a truck skidded off the road and rolled down into 250-feet gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

A truck, which on its way to Doda to Kishtwar, met with an accident near Mahlori area, they said.

The truck skidded off the road and fell into a 25-feet gorge. Two people, including the truck driver, were killed in the accident, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Amir and Asif, they said. PTI AB HIG