Truck falls off flyover in Thane, traffic hit for 5 hours on Ghodbunder Road

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) Vehicular movement on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane city was affected for over five hours after a truck fell from a flyover on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

The accident occurred in the Patlipada area around 7.30 am when the truck laden with 34 tonnes of a chemical was on its way from Nhava Sheva to Bawal in Haryana, said Yasin Tadvi, Thane civic body's chief of Disaster Management Cell.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a local hospital, the official said.

While locals from the area complained of eye irritation due to the chemical (paraformaldehyde), officials said it was not severe.

Local firemen and civic rescuers rushed to the spot to clear the busy road. The accident affected traffic towards Ghodbunder for more than five hours, he said.

Many schools requested parents to make travel arrangements for their children as school buses could not use the route, officials said.

On Tuesday, traffic on the road remained affected for more than 11 hours after an accident. PTI COR NR