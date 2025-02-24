Truck fatally knocks down two minors riding bike in Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala (Punjab), Feb 24 (PTI) Two minor students riding a motorcycle were killed on Monday after a truck hit their bike near Nawan village on the Kapurthala-Goindwal road, police said.

The deceased, aged 16 and 13, studied in Class-10 and Class-8, respectively, and hailed from a village in Kapurthala district.

The duo was returning to their village on a motorcycle from Kapurthala when the truck coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident, officials said.