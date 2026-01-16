Truck goes off-control, mows down pedestrians in UP's Jalaun; three killed

Jalaun (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured after an onion-laden truck went out of control and hit pedestrians near Jakhauli village here on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 27 under Ait police station limits in Jalaun district after a front tyre of the truck burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar said.

The truck, which was bound for Kanpur, veered off sharply, hitting five people standing along the road -- killing two women and a man on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Maya Devi (46), a resident of Jakhauli village, and Laungshri (45), a resident of Usargaon under Kalpi Kotwali limits. The identity of the third deceased is yet to be established, and police suspect he may be the truck driver, the SP added.

The injured, identified as Bandana (18) and Arman, were rushed to the government medical college in Orai where their condition was stated to be stable.

Police have taken the truck into custody and initiated a probe into the cause of the accident. Legal formalities are being completed, officials said.

Following the crash, onion sacks spilled onto the highway, disrupting traffic for about half an hour before movement was restored, they added.