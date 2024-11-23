Truck gutted in fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; nobody injured

Palghar, Nov 23 (PTI) A truck was gutted after it caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Saturday.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place on Friday evening on a bridge near Mahalaxmi temple in Dahanu, they said.

Immediately after noticing flames, the driver of the truck jumped to safety. He and the local police tried to put out the fire, but the truck was completely gutted, an official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said, adding that traffic on the highway was affected for a couple of hours after the incident. PTI COR NP