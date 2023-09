Hamirpur (HP), Sep 18 (PTI) A truck was set on fire in the Jangal Beri area here on Monday when LPG cylinders kept in it exploded, police said.

The driver of the truck sustained minor burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital, police said.

The sound of the explosion was heard kilometres away.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, police said. PTI COR BPL VN VN